PA Special Forces train ‘Descendants of the Sun’ actors

MANILA — Actors who will play roles in the local remake of South Korean drama series ‘Descendants of the Sun’ underwent two-day training by the members of the Philippine Army’s Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) (SFRA) at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Monday.

In a statement Friday, Army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said the unit SFRA granted the request of the production team last June to let the cast immerse with the soldiers and provide them with military training in preparation for their portrayal of the role of Special Forces soldiers.







“We thank the artists and their team for their desire to portray the lives and sacrifices of our soldiers as accurately as possible. Their willingness to undergo training with us will allow them to comprehend what each individual soldier goes through. Their portrayal will bring about public awareness on what motivates us to continually serve the people and secure our land,” he added.

After the training, the actors — Dingdong Dantes, Rocco Nacino, Paul Salas, Prince Clemente, Jon Lucas, and Lucho Ayala– expressed their respect for the troops.

They also thanked the soldiers for maintain the peace and security of the country which they say, enables Filipinos enjoy their everyday lives in freedom.

“Gusto namin mabuksan ang mga mata ng mga tao na grabe pala ang ginagawa ng mga sundalo ng Pilipinas para sa atin (We want to open the eyes of the people for them to know that the soldiers are extremely doing everything to secure the country),” Nacino said.

The Special Forces Regiment provided the participants with basic military training, jungle warfare, immediate action drills, obstacle course and reception rites, among others.







“We highly appreciate these artists for portraying our troops. What they do does not only uplift the morale of our soldiers, but to express patriotism to our country even if the show is technically an adaptation of a Korean drama,” Special Forces School Commandant, Lt. Col. Gaspar Panopio, said.

“The industry where they belong is a strong platform where we can tell stories of the gallantry of our men and women,” he added.

The unit will also provide military advisers during the shoot to guide the actors and the production team in the development of the story.

The South Korean military romance drama, starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo, aired over GMA-7 in July 2016. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com