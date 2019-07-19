Drug pushers, dealers have no place in Manila: Isko

MANILA — Following the footsteps of President Rodrigo R. Duterte in dealing with the nation’s drug problem, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso on Friday said his administration would work hard to make the country’s capital drug-free.

“We should be taking care of this city. Drug pushers, dealers, have no place here in Manila,” Domagoso said in a briefing at the National Press Club in Intramuros.

Saying he cannot guarantee zero killings with regard to the anti-drug campaign in the city, Domagoso told mediamen that he has given his subordinates guidelines in dealing with the pushers and users.







“Sinabi ko na iyan, habulin lahat ang nagbebenta ng droga. Gamutin, tulungan ang mga biktima ng mga nagtitinda ng droga, gamutin, kalingain ng estado, ng siyudad (I already told them to go after the pushers. Treat, help the victims of those selling drugs, rehabilitate them, the state, the city must take care of them),” he said.

Domagoso’s anti-drug plan for Manila is in sync with the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“‘Yung (The) crimes and killings I cannot guarantee because it happens in any place in this world. Igalang ang karapatang pantao ng mgasuspect, at the same time pangalagaan ang kaligtasan ng mga pulis dahil mayroon ding mahal sa buhay ang mga iyan, kung malagay sila sa sitwasyong alanganin, bagay namang proteksiyunan nila ang mga sarili nila (Respect the human rights of the suspects, at the same time take care of the policemen’s safety because they also have families, it is just right to protect themselves in a dangerous situation),” he said.

In addressing the country’s drug problem, the Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs had been supportive of approaches that enhance “constructive” cooperation, Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Marie Rafael said.







Government, non-government organizations and religious groups have also worked together to help surrenderers recover and learn skills to prepare them for their return as productive members of the community, she added.

She said there have been 1.3 million self-confessed Filipino drug users who surrendered to the government and willing to undergo rehabilitation and reintegration programs since Duterte assumed office in 2016. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com