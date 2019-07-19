22 forgers nabbed, fake docs seized in Manila

MANILA — Police officers arrested 22 persons involved in the sale of counterfeit documents during operations in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday.

NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar led the conduct of simultaneous implementation of search warrants together with the NCRPO Regional Special Operations Unit (RSOU), in coordination with the Manila Police District Police Station 3.

The operation yielded large volume of spurious documents and various identification cards and computer machines, including accessories and dry seal stamps.







Eleazar said the operation stemmed from a complaint of a lawyer from the Department of Social Welfare and Development about minor girls rescued from bars and airports, who obtained fake birth certificates and passports from Recto.

The Metro Manila top cop said the operations is under NCRPO’s intensified cleanliness policy that will now focus on eradicating these forgers through follow up operations so it can clean up the city once and for all.

”The law enforcement will pursue in running after those involved in falsification of documents. Cleaning up this kind of racket will help our country a lot. What we do is not just for peace and order but for the security of the nation,” Eleazar stressed.

The arrested suspects were brought to RSOU office together with the confiscated pieces of evidence for investigation and proper disposition.

Criminal complaint for crime under Article 172 (Falsification by private individual and use of falsified documents) of the Revised Penal Code, Section 31 of Article 11 of Republic Act 4136 and Presidential Decree 1730 (Declaring The Syndicated Printing, Manufacture, Distribution, Possession or Use of Fake Official Bureau of Land Transportation Forms, Documents, Plates And Stickers as Offenses Involving Economic Sabotage), will be referred for filing to the Manila Prosecutors Office against the arrested persons.







Eleazar noted that the best anti-criminality measure is the vigilance of the public, particularly in implementing self-protection measures against criminal elements.

“Exaggerated cleanliness is needed not only in our surroundings but also among our ranks. Wiping out crime and illegal drugs. We will continue to help the local government units of Metro Manila to implement their ordinances because we all have the same goal which is to make the streets of Metro Manila safe,” Eleazar told the Philippine News Agency. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com