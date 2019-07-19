2 farmers in Cagayan die due to ‘Falcon’

TUGUEGARAO CITY — Farmers in Isabela and Cagayan provinces welcomed the rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon to their crops on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unfortunately, however, two farmers drowned during the onslaught of the typhoon in the towns of Abulug and Gattaran, according to Rogelio Sending Jr., acting Cagayan provincial information officer, citing reports from the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

He identified the victims as Carlos Zedong, 45, of Barangay Cunig, Gattaran, who tried to cross the flooded Dummun river at 5 p.m. on July 16; and Judith Berbano, 43, of Barangay Centro in Abulug, who drowned while gathering driftwood along Abulug river around 9 a.m. on July 17.

Meanwhile, Leandro Balingao, a farmer of Barangay Calamagui 2nd in the city of Ilagan, province of Isabela, said he plowed his corn and palay farms as “Falcon” left, as these were already drenched with rainwater.

“It was ready for planting. The typhoon has been a blessing,” he said. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com