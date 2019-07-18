Truck loaded with 400 bags of corn grits falls into sea in Danao

CEBU CITY – A six-wheeler cargo truck loaded with 400 bags of corn grits fell into the sea while it was maneuvering toward a cargo vessel docked at the Danao City port, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Central Visayas said on Tuesday.

PCG Central Visayas spokesperson, Lt. Junior Grade Michael Encina, said the vessel, MV Mika Mari VI, was conducting “stability and trimming operation” of rolling cargos when the incident happened.

“The vehicle was maneuvering for trimming near the ramp of the said vessel while the mooring line was cut off due to heavy load of vehicle which resulted to accidental fall into the sea,” Encina said in a report furnished to media here, quoting the master of the vessel, Capt. Romeo Pepito.







Encina said the coast guard personnel stationed in Danao City port responded to the scene.

The driver and crew of the truck were unharmed as they managed to jump off the falling vehicle, Encina said.

He said the cargo truck was retrieved, along with the 200 bags of corn grits but the remaining 200 bags were unrecovered and left at the bottom of the sea.

The ship agent, Jomalia Shipping, would retrieve them, Encina said







Encina said the vessel was scheduled to depart for Consuelo port on Camotes Island and supposed to be carrying 94 passengers and 10 rolling cargos.

Due to the incident, the PCG station in Danao City did not allow the vessel to continue its travel to Camotes Island and transferred the passengers and cargoes to Island Roro I, a sister vessel of MV Mika Mari VI, he said.

Encina said Pepito was advised to file a marine protest before the coast guard so it would allow the vessel to resume operation. John Rey Saavedra / PNA – northboundasia.com