San Miguel breaks ground for new brewery in Pangasinan

SAN FABIAN, Pangasinan – San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) on Wednesday broke ground for a new brewery in Barangays Bolasi and Mabilao here, its second in Northern Luzon.

“The completion of this brewery in less than two years will also allow us to move our products to our Northern Luzon customers at a more efficient pace. We are not just a company of expert brewers and producers of quality products and services, but we are your dependable partner towards progress,” SMB President Roberto Huang said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Huang said the new brewery will have a full capacity of two million hectoliters.







“This move also signifies that we at SMB believe that as our business grows, so is our contribution to countryside development, and in this case, the development of the municipality of San Fabian,” he noted.

Huang said the demand for San Miguel products for the last three years has been remarkable as indicated by their record-breaking sales volume.

“Management firmly believes that putting up a brewery strategically located here in San Fabian is instrumental to the attainment of our vision as we lead the growth of the beverage industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Constante Agbayani said the coming of SMB in San Fabian is a realization of his dream of big companies investing in their town.

He described San Fabian as a blessed municipality having a beautiful beach, a national highway, and mountainous area but remains a “sleeping giant”.

Agbayani also thanked Tito de Venecia, the brother of former House Speaker Jose de Venecia, Jr., for being instrumental in bringing SMB in the town, as he asked the barangay captains to start helping their respective constituents acquire skills.







He said SMB will be hiring 2,000 to 3,000 workers.

“Mga barangay officials, magpa-train na tayo ng skilled workers (welder, carpenter, plumber) sa TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) para meron tayong maiharap kung magha-hire na ang San Miguel (To all the barangay officials, let us train our constituents to be skilled workers with TESDA so we could have applicants when San Miguel starts hiring),” he stressed.

The SMB brewery will be constructed at the company’s more than 100-hectare property situated at the two adjoining barangays. Liwayway Yparraguirre / PNA – northboundasia.com