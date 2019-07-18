PRRD summons 52 Customs personnel to Malacañang Thursday

MANILA — A total of 52 personnel of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) are set to meet with President Rodrigo R. Duterte in Malacañang on Thursday afternoon.

Based on Customs Personnel Order (CPO) A-284-2019, signed by Customs Commissioner Rey Guerrero, the employees were informed that they were invited by the Chief Executive to a meeting at the Palace at 4 p.m.







“Pursuant to the instructions from the Office of the President, you are hereby invited for an audience with the President himself, His Excellency Rodrigo R. Duterte, to be held on July 18, 2019, Thursday, at 4:00 p.m. at the Malacanang Palace, Manila,” the order, dated July 17, said.

The Customs employees who have been invited were Datu Samson R. Pacasum, lawyer Aliya M. Malawani, Ma. Chona S. Sarte, Moctar B. Ibrahim, Zacaria R. Ali, Rolando L. Garcia, Erwin Xander A. Bautista, Salem D. Gani, Hdlen Grace C. Sevidal, Aladdin G. Andig, Evan A. Sano, Esmael A. Umpa, Loth M. Ubay-Ubay, Jose J. Tagarda, Janefa D. Dianalan, Pedro E. Amante Jr., Abdulcader S. Guro, Nafisah N. Baguinda, Gofredo T. Cahulogan, Cao D. Malic, Mangingin D. Macawadib, Lomontod C. Macabando, Ramon J. Anquilan, Michael Vincent A. Intong, Gerardo M. Macatangay, and Alfonso S. Reyes.

Also set to have an audience with the President were Pandi D. Hadji Nasser, engineer Ramon O. Hernandez, Raymund P. Cabigon, Gil Senen E. Gamil, Vicente M. Gamboa, Antonio Meliton T. Pascual, Gina A. Atendido, Ma. Corazonn N. Andal, Maria Dyan Sofia P. Balite, Ma. Rosario V. Acosta, Rhodora D. de Gracia, Leah J. Aquino, Dante A. Baleva Jr., Joseph Jason M. Dimayuga, lawyer Lyceo C. Martinez, Lt. Filomeno S. Salazar, Vicente Eduardo S. Torres, Oscar G. Farin, Jury S. Jalani, Renly P. Tiñana, Mimosa E. Maghanoy, Jorge M. Bacani, Florante P. Ricarte, Jaybee Raul U. Cometa, Vanzandt T. Remonde, and Dolores N. Domingo.

The BOC personnel will be brought to and from the venue by a service vehicle provided by the bureau.







They were ordered to assemble two hours before the scheduled meeting at the BOC Situation Room, GF OCOM Building, BOC Compound, Gate 3, South Harbor, Port Area, Manila.

“Traveling and all other expenses in connection with this order shall be considered as absolutely necessary and shall (be) charge(d) against the Bureau of Customs funds, subject to existing budget, accounting and auditing rules and regulations,” the CPO added. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com