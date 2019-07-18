PRRD signs law expanding benefits of scientists, engineers

MANILA — Scientists, engineers, researchers, and other science and technology (S&T) personnel in government are expected to get more benefits under a new law signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Duterte signed Republic Act 11312 on April 17, 2019 but a copy of the document was only released to reporters on Tuesday (July 16).

The law amended Republic Act 8439 or the Magna Carta for scientists, engineers, researchers, and other S&T personnel in government by not imposing limits on additional honoraria.







“Under the law, science and technology personnel who rendered service beyond the established regular workload of scientists, technologists, researchers, and technicians whose broad and superior knowledge, expertise, or professional standing in a specific field contributes to productivity and innovativeness shall be entitled to receive honorarium subjects to rules to be set by the department,” the law reads.

“The government shall not impose a limit on the amount of additional honoraria sourced from externally funded grants that may be received by S&T personnel,” it added.

Meanwhile, the law also states that S&T personnel not employed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) may avail of the same benefits upon certification that they are involved in research and development or other scientific and technological activities.







Retired employees qualified to undertake specific scientific research activities may be rehired on contractual basis.

The law also states that the services of a scientist, who is due for compulsory retirement may be extended for a maximum period of five years.

Services rendered during the period of extension shall be credited as part of government service, and such extension shall entitle the employee to leave credits and other benefits, the law reads. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com