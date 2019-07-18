Manila mayor warns public vs. ‘hot meat’

MANILA — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday warned the public to be vigilant when shopping for meat in line with the local government’s anti-bocha campaign.

In a statement, Domagoso said the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board (MVIB) brought to his office about 532 kilograms of beef shank tagged as “hot meat” during a surprise inspection along Elcano Street in Divisoria, Manila.

Hot meat means carcass or parts of a carcass of cattle and hogs that were slaughtered by unaccredited meat establishments. These are usually spoiled and unsafe to eat.







According to the MVIB, the confiscated hot meat amounted to PHP80,000.

“Basta hindi ininspeksyon ng accredited slaughterhouse, hindi ito safe. We cannot just send these to our markets. Kinakain ito ng tao, kaligtasan ang nakataya dito (These [hot meat] are not safe if they’re not inspected by an accredited slaughterhouse. We cannot just send these to our markets. People eat these and their safety depend on these),” Domagoso said.







He added the MVIB conducted the inspection after a concerned citizen sent information about hot meat sold in the streets via social media.

“Ayan, mga inire-report sa amin ng mga netizens, nagbubunga ng maganda. Maraming salamat po dahil tumutulong kayo sa pagsasaayos ng Lungsod ng Maynila (The reports of netizens result in something good. Thank you for taking part in the rehabilitation of the City of Manila),” Domagoso said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com