Go wants medical emergency hotline in PH

MANILA – A bill seeking the establishment of a nationwide 24-hour emergency hotline to give the public access to emergency medical services has been filed at the Senate.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go filed Senate Bill 394, which seeks to institutionalize an emergency medical services system in the country to address the immediate concerns of Filipinos who encounter medical emergencies.







“Matagal na itong pangarap ng bawat Pilipino na magkaroon ng emergency number kung saan makakahingi tayo ng tulong mula gobyerno (This has long been a dream of every Filipino to have an emergency number where they could seek help from the government),” Go said.

Meron na tayong Emergency 911 hotline na itinatag ni Pangulong Duterte. Mas palakasin pa natin ito sa pamamagitan ng pag-institutionalize ng isang komprehensibo na Emergency Medical Services System (We already have an emergency 911 hotline established by President Duterte. And, we plan to strengthen this by institutionalizing a comprehensive Emergency Medical Services System),” Go added.

The bill seeks to mandate the creation of an emergency medical service system in every local government unit (LGU).







A dispatch center where constituents can call in case of emergencies shall be set up in all LGUs. The dispatch centers will be fully integrated and connected to the National Command Center.

An EMSS council shall also be established to serve as the primary agency responsible for promoting and crafting a national policy and system of emergency medical response.

The bill states that funding for the creation and implementation of the EMSS will be sourced from appropriations of all concerned agencies and local government units. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com