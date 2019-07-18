87 families in Region 2, CAR affected by ‘Falcon’

MANILA – The number of families affected by the inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Falcon has so far reached 87, or around 391 individuals, in 12 barangays in Region 2 and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).







This was bared by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in its 6 a.m. Thursday update released and signed by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad.

Of these, around 18 families or 86 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers.







Also, a total of 72 passengers were also reported stranded in the ports of Central and Western Visayas and Bicol while 22 domestic flights were cancelled due to inclement weather. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com