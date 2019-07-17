Manila mayor asks gov’t doctors to care for indigents

MANILA — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday appealed to public health service professionals to be caring and understanding when dealing with sick patients especially the poor.

In a press briefing after the launch of school-based immunization program at the Ramon Magsaysay High School, Domagoso said the improvement in the city’s public health service is not only about having better facilities but also having health care providers with a good attitude.

"Totoo nakakapagod maging doktor, maging nars, pero (It's true that it's tiring to be a doctor, to be a nurse, but) if a person is in pain, he will not understand that you're tired and you're also human," he said.







“This is public service, kaya tayo nandito dahil mas malawak ang pang-unawa natin sa nangagailangan ng serbsyo natin. Pakisuyo naman, tayong malusog, panatag ang buhay at medyo nakakaluwag tayo siguro dapat ang may pasensiya (we’re here because we are more understanding of those who need our service. Please, we who are healthy and who have convenient lives must be more patient),” he added.

Domagoso also called on the attention of the administrators of major public hospitals in the city to be available to serve the public.

“I won’t allow that the director, the assistant director, chief of clinic, in a major public hospital to take leave all at the same time. Hindi ko ipinagdadamot ang karapatan ng empleyado (I’m not saying employees are not) to take a leave but please discuss it first among yourselves,” he said.

Citing that the scenario has happened before, Domagoso said it will never happen under his governance.







“I will discuss the law with the Civil Service (Commission). I won’t allow it. I will really fire them if it happens,” he said.

Domagoso also disclosed that he goes around the public hospitals in Manila at dusk to check on the delivery of the public health services to the residents needing them.

“Why? To see how you do it in the wee hours, so I will learn and ask health care professionals for the right thing to do, to address health system problems. Patuloy yang mangyayari at hindi ningas kugon lang (This [monitoring] will be done regularly),” he said. (PNA)