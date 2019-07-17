Kennon Road, 5 other Luzon roads closed due to ‘Falcon’

MANILA – Four road sections in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and two in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) were closed to traffic due to Tropical Storm Falcon, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Wednesday.

According to the DPWH-Bureau of Maintenance (BOM), the roads have been closed to vehicles due to a road cut, road slip, soil erosion, flooding, and unsafe road conditions brought by the storm.

The inaccessible roads in CAR, as of Tuesday noon are: Kennon Road; Baguio-Bontoc Road; Governor Bado Dangwa National Road (formerly Acop-Kapangan-Kibungan-Bakun Road) K0345+800 – K0345+890 section in Mogao, Gambang, Bakun, Benguet; Tabuk-Banaue Road, Matteled section in Duplingan, Tanudan, Kalinga.







The DPWH advised motorists to take Marcos Highway, Baguio-Bauang Road (Naguilian Road) or Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual Road as alternate route to Kennon Road.

For travelers who are supposed to use the Baguio-Bontoc Road, they may use Nacagang-Abatan, Bauko, Maba-ay provincial road.

In Region 2, the Bangag-Magapit Road, K0693+500 – K0694+000, Allacapan section in Cagayan; and the detour road of Ngilinan Bridge along NRJ Villa Sur-San Pedro-Cabuaan-Ysmael-Disimungal Road, K0368+628 – K0369+015, in Barangay San Pedro, Madella, in Quirino are also closed to light vehicles due to flooding.

It noted that concerned offices have already installed warning signs and dispatched maintenance crew to assist the flow of traffic in the affected areas.







The DPWH added that clearing operations will be conducted once the rain stops.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said ‘Falcon’ was last eyed 195 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) No. 2 has been raised over Batanes, while TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Babuyan Group of Islands. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com