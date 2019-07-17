‘Falcon’ maintains strength, heavy rains expected over Luzon

MANILA — Tropical Storm Falcon maintained its strength as it moves in a north-northwestward direction, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Falcon” was last eyed 195 km. east of Aparri, Cagayan.







The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph, and gustiness of up to 80 kph and is moving at 20 kph.

Falcon is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning.

Tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) No. 2 is raised over Batanes, while TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Babuyan Group of Islands.







Meanwhile, moderate to at times heavy rains will prevail over Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, and Antique.

Light to moderate with, at times heavy rains, will be experienced over Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, as well as the seaboards of Luzon, western and southern seaboards of Luzon, and western seaboard of Visayas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com