Duterte still most approved, trusted gov’t official: Pulse Asia

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte is still the government official with the highest approval and trust ratings at 85 percent, a recent Pulse Asia survey said Wednesday.

Data from the survey, conducted from June 24 to 30, 2019, showed that 85 percent of Filipinos have expressed “approval” of President, 11 percent were “undecided,” and only 4 percent have expressed “disapproval.”

This figure is only two points lower than the 87 percent Duterte received in March and one point below his highest approval rating of 88 percent in June 2018.

The survey also showed that 85 percent have “big trust” in the President, 11 percent are “undecided”, and 4 percent have “small/no trust.”







Pulse Asia conducted the survey after Filipinos have been preoccupied by news developments on the alleged ramming and abandonment of a Filipino fishing boat in the Recto Bank (Reed Bank) by a Chinese vessel on June 9.

Earlier, Duterte also received an 80 percent net satisfaction rating in a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo received a 55 percent “approval” rating (21 percent undecided, 24 percent disapproval), which is six points higher than the 49 percent she received in the previous quarter.

Around 52 percent have “big trust” in Robredo, 22 percent are “undecided”, and 26 percent have “small/no trust.”

The “approval” rating of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III also increased from last quarter’s 61 percent to 77 percent (16 percent undecided, 7 percent disapproval).

Around 73 percent have “big trust” in Sotto, 21 percent are “undecided”, and 7 percent have “small/no trust.”







House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo received a 26 percent “approval” rating, (27 percent undecided, 47 percent disapproval), which is 4 points higher than the 22 percent last quarter.

There are more people who have “small/no trust” in Arroyo at 49 percent compared to those who have “big trust” in her, 22 percent and those who were undecided, 29 percent.

Finally, Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin also received a higher “approval” rating at 41 percent (41 percent undecided, 16 percent disapproval) compared to the 38 percent in the last quarter.

More people were “undecided” about trusting Bersamin at 48 percent compared to those who have “big trust” in him at 35 percent and those who had “small/no trust” in him at 15 percent. Azer Parrocha / PNA – northboundasia.com