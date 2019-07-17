Classes suspended in Ilocos Norte Wednesday due to ‘Falcon’

LAOAG CITY — Classes, mostly in public and private schools from pre-school to secondary levels in Ilocos Norte, are suspended today due to inclement weather brought about by typhoon “Falcon” (Danas).

As of Thursday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported tropical storm Falcon is moving towards Babuyan Group of Islands with a maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kilometers.







Moderate to heavy rains will continue to prevail in Ilocos region until tomorrow evening.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is urging residents to take precautionary measures as the province is now under typhoon signal 1.

In Laoag City, the city government of Laoag led by mayor Michael Keon is among the first to announce classes suspension followed by other local government units and private schools in the province.







Classes in affected areas are automatically suspended based on the PAGASA declared storm signals, while local government units (LGUs)—decide on and announce class suspensions during calamities.

Classes in college level, however, have not canceled so far. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com