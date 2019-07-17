Actor, pal yield P457-K worth of ecstasy, cocaine in Taguig bust

MANILA – Authorities seized PHP457,000 worth of ecstasy tablets and assorted illegal drugs and arrested a model-TV actor and his female cohort in Taguig City.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron N. Aquino identified the suspects as Aaron Linde Cruz, model-actor and product endorser, and Geraldine Escoto Vitto.







The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation at the corner of 38th Avenue and 36th Street, Barangay Fort Bonifacio on Tuesday.







Recovered during the operation were 15 pieces of self-sealing transparent plastic sachet containing 84 pieces of suspected ecstacy tablets, two self-sealing transparent plastic sachet containing powdered ecstacy, with an estimated value of PHP301,000; eight pieces of transparent plastic sachet containing powdery substance suspected to be cocaine weighing more or less 8 grams, with an estimated value of PHP72,000; and seven bottles containing colorless liquid substance suspected to be liquid ecstacy with a volume of more or less 420 ml, with an estimated value of PHP84,000, one black storage box, two mobile phones, one red Hyundai vehicle, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com