Public told to keep safe amid heavy rains brought by TD Falcon

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is advising the public to observe safety precautions as Tropical Depression “Falcon” is expected to make landfall in Cagayan and bring heavy rains in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

Residents in areas affected by “Falcon” are advised to monitor updates about the weather disturbance and coordinate with their local government units and disaster risk reduction and management offices.







“Further, preparation of individual GO Bags and full cooperation during preemptive evacuations are advised to the public,” NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said on Monday.

The NDRRMC Operations Center is placed on “blue alert” to monitor the effects of the weather disturbance.

During the agency’s pre-disaster risk assessment meeting Monday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said it had pre-positioned family food packs, emergency funds, and other food and non-food items amounting to almost PHP1.99 billion.







In its severe weather bulletin no. 4 issued at 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate, with occasional heavy monsoon rains, will prevail over Region IV-B (Mimaropa), Western Visayas, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon and Northern Samar.

On Wednesday (July 17), moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Zambales, Bataan and Mindoro provinces due to the combined effects of Falcon and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Light to moderate, with occasional heavy monsoon rains, will also prevail over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, and the rest of Central Luzon and Mimaropa. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com