Power coop investigates electrocution of 2 linesmen

LAOAG CITY — Families of two linesmen from the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) who were electrocuted to death while fixing high tension wires in Barangay 12, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte during the weekend have sought a deeper investigation on what really transpired that day.

The victims, identified as Talio Portela, 44, and Marcon Damion, 34, were part of the team that carried out a scheduled maintenance work due to the relocation of electric posts in San Nicolas town when the incident happened past 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.







As of the moment, the management of INEC has yet to make any official statement on the matter as investigation is still ongoing.

"The result of the investigation will be ready by Tuesday," said the INEC management as it assured to help the families of the victims.







Netizens who saw photos of the victims while being taken out from the post condemned the alleged lapses particularly on safety of personnel.

Words of condolences and prayers were also offered. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com