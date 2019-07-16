Dagupan City suspends classes on July 17

DAGUPAN CITY — City mayor Marc Brian Lim has suspended classes from preschool to high school on July 17 due to expected intense rain and high tide caused by Tropical Depression Falcon.

In an order released on Tuesday, Lim said the preemptive suspension covers day care, kindergarten, elementary, and secondary levels.

“The cancellation of classes is a pre-emptive measure on the part of the city government due to the forecast torrential rain and high tide commencing 6 a.m. July 17 caused by rain bands of Tropical Depression Falcon,”

he said. Lim said the suspension of classes in tertiary level, however, was left to the discretion of the university and college school authorities in the city.

‘Falcon’ is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in the Ilocos Region starting Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com