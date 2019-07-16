15 metered taxi units arrive in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY – Officials and residents here welcomed the arrival of brand-new metered taxi units in the province on Tuesday and are expected to be on the road anytime soon.

Regional Director Nasrudin Talipasan of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Region 1 said a total of 15 taxi franchises were approved for Ilocos Norte to transport passengers at any point of Region 1.

Like in Metro Manila, flag down rate is pegged at PHP40.







On Tuesday, the LTFRB led by Talipasan launched the modern public utility vehicle (PUV) caravan at the Robinsons Place in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.

“The nationwide caravan aims to showcase modern PUVs and to give a one-stop-shop opportunity to all operators, drivers and other stakeholders to mingle with car manufacturers and other service providers joining the exhibit in support of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, a flagship program of the Duterte administration.

Talipasan added that since July 1, 2019, LTFRB started launching the modern PUV caravan in various regions to provide a convenient and safer ride to public commuters.

He said the application for additional taxi franchise is on a first come, first served basis.







“Whoever comes first with complete requirements will be given franchise,” he said citing the initial approval of 15 taxi franchise applications and there may be more depending on public demand.

He hopes that all stakeholders in the province will adapt to the modern PUV modernization program which focuses on improving the country’s public transport system.

“I hope this will not cause further traffic in the city,” said Josephine Rafada Eagans from Laoag City. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com