TD Falcon to bring rain showers over E. Visayas, Bicol

MANILA — The low pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression named “Falcon”.

In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the regions of Bicol and Eastern Visayas would experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of “Falcon”.







At 4 a.m. Monday, the center of “Falcon” was estimated at 990 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It is moving north northwest at 20 kms. per hour, packing winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 60 kph.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon would also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Region IV-A (Calabarzon), Region IV-B (Mimaropa), the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao.

On July 16, PAGASA said light to moderate to at times heavy monsoon rains will prevail over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, and Sulu archipelago.







On Wednesday (17 July), due to the combined effect of “Falcon” and the southwest monsoon, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, and Western Visayas.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 24-33 degrees Celsius, Metro Cebu 25-31 degrees Celsius and Metro Davao 25-30 degrees Celsius. PNA – northboundasia.com