Oil prices to go up again on July 16

MANILA — Seaoil on Monday announced a hike on the prices of its oil products effective 6 a.m. on July 16, 2019.







In an advisory, the oil company said price of its gasoline will go up by PHP1.05 per liter and diesel and kerosene by PHP0.70 per liter.

On Sunday, Petro Gazz said price of its gasoline will rise by PHP1.05 per liter and diesel by PHP0.70 per liter effective 6 a.m. on Tuesday.







These adjustments are attributed to developments in the international market as major oil producers continue to cut production to increase prices after a drop in the past year. Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com