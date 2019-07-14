Suspect dies, cop hurt in MisOr drug sting

MANTICAO, Misamis Oriental — A drug suspect died while a policeman was wounded in an early dawn anti-drug operation Wednesday in this town.

The operation, led by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Manticao Municipal Police Station, sought to serve a search warrant on Ariel Macas in Barangay Cabalantian here.







Police Captain James Bastatas, of PDEU Misamis Oriental, said Macas, a resident of Cagayan de Oro City, fired first at the policemen when they entered his house to serve the warrant.

The ensuing shootout resulted in the death of Macas and the wounding of Patrolman George Sordillo who was hit on his left hand, police said.

Bastatas said Macas was listed as a drug personality and had been jailed for illegal drug case but was allowed temporary freedom following a plea-bargaining months ago.







A search in the suspects’s room yielded seven sachets of substance believed to be shabu, several drug paraphernalia and ammunition, police said.

Also recovered were a .38-caliber revolver that the suspect reportedly used in the shootout and cash totaling PHP45,000.

Bastatas said the wounded policeman was already discharged from the hospital and is now in stable condition. Divina Suson / PNA – northboundasia.com