Train collision kills 10, injures more than 50 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — A passenger train rammed into a freight train in Pakistan’s eastern city of Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring more than 50 others, local media reported.

According to the reports, the passenger train was heading to southwest Quetta city from eastern Lahore when it collided with the freight train at the Walhar railway station in Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province.







Police said several cars of the passenger train, Akbar Express, derailed as a result of the collision.

Following the accident, police along with rescuers rushed to the scene and brought the injured to nearby hospitals.







Doctors said the death toll might further rise as several among the injured were in critical condition.

The railway traffic has been suspended following the collision. (Xinhua)