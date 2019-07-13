New Dengvaxia raps filed vs. ex-DOH chief Garin

MANILA — Another batch of criminal complaints has been filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against former Health Secretary Janette Garin over the deaths of six more children who reportedly died of complications arising after being immunized with dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

The families of Angela Palubarit, 11; Maricel Manriza, 12; John Marky Ferrer, 11; Charmel Flordeliz, 10; Jonell Dacquel, 13 and Kenchie Ocfemia, 11 were assisted by Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta in filing the cases.

“We completed 142 forensic autopsies,” Acosta told the media, adding that 98 more cases are to be added to the total of 44 complaints which have been filed before the DOJ.

A total of 32 complaints, which comprised the first, second and third batches of cases, are on the preliminary investigation stage at the DOJ.

A panel of prosecutors, chaired by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Arnold Magpantay, recently concluded the preliminary investigation of the third batch of complaints.

The charges are for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code; torture resulting in the death of a person and torture committed against children under Republic Act 9745, the Anti-Torture Act of 2009; and for violating RA 7394, the Consumer Act of the Philippines, particularly, the mislabeling of drugs and devices, liability for defective products, and liability for product and service imperfection.

Aside from health officials, also named in the charge sheet are officials of pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors of the vaccine. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com