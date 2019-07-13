ESTERO CLEANING OPERATION by: Oliver Marquez-PNA | 13/07/201913/07/2019 Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso (left) visit the waterway in Barangay 718 Estero de San Antonio Abad in Malate, Manila on Saturday (July 13, 2019) to oversee the cleaning operation on the body of water. The local government of Manila, with the help of other government agencies, will relocate informal settler families living along the waterways as part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation. OLIVER MARQUEZ /PNA – northboundasia.com