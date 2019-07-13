CLEARING, CLEANING ESTEROS by: Oliver Marquez-PNA | 13/07/201913/07/2019 Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu (center), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso (right), and DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda (left) inspect the estero (estuary) under the demolished houses in Barangay 718 Estero de San Antonio Abad Malate in Manila on Saturday (July 13, 2019). The local government of Manila, with the help of other government agencies, is starting to clear and clean water channels in the city to mitigate flooding, especially with the onset of the rainy season. OLIVER MARQUEZ / PNA – northboundasia.com