REAFFIRMING FRIENDLY TIES by: Presidential Photo | 12/07/201912/07/2019 President Rodrigo R. Duterte renews and reaffirms friendly ties between the Philippines and the State of Johor in a dinner hosted for Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan of Johor, in Malacañang on July 10, 2019. President Duterte welcomed the visit of the Sultan as an important opportunity to discuss the shared experiences and common aspirations that bind the Philippines and the State of Johor. The Sultan of Johor is in Manila from July 10 to 12 for a friendship visit to the Philippines. Johor is a federal state of Malaysia in the south of the Malay Peninsula. (Toto Lozano/Presidential Photo)