PUV MODERNIZATION PROGRAM by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 12/07/201912/07/2019 Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III (left) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) officials inspect some of the new Euro 4-compliant vehicles during the launching of the “One Road One Nation” program held at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa City on Thursday (July 11, 2019). The modernization program also promotes road safety as it eliminates reckless driving among public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers because of the “boundary” system. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)