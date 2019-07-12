3 South Koreans nabbed for cigarettes smuggling

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday presented to newsmen three South Korean nationals caught for smuggling cigarettes into the country.

The NBI- Special Action Unit (SAU) identified the suspects as Young Kook Kim, Jong Kook Choi and Gee Poon Lee.

An entrapment operation conducted at the shop of Choi in Bacoor, Cavite on Tuesday yielded smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of PHP500,000.

The operation was in coordination with the Bacoor City government, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), customs police, customs examiners and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The three foreigners were brought for inquest before the Department of Justice Task Force Anti-Smuggling for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com