Maguindanao village exec, 3 others die in Cotabato ambush

COTABATO CITY – The death toll in the ambush perpetrated by still unidentified gunmen Wednesday afternoon here rose to four with three of the victims expiring one after another at a hospital, police said.

An updated report of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Maguindanao identified the fatalities as Datu Norodin Mangandian Guiaman, 34, chairperson of Barangay Tuka, Mamasapano, Maguindanao;

Tuka barangay treasurer Sindatu Agao, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) member Basser Guiaman, 42; and Alwaida Guiaman, 28, wife of chairman Guiaman.







Col. Portia Manalad, city police director, earlier reported that Basser Guiaman died on the spot following the incident.

However, couple Norodin and Alawaida Guiaman, and Agao expired while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Major Esmael Madin, chief of CIDG-Maguindanao, said all the victims were onboard a gray Toyota Vios sedan with temporary license plate when six gunmen onboard three separate motorbikes opened fire on them along Notre Dame Avenue at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) found two pistols inside the victims’ car believed to have been used by the victims in an attempt to fire back. Some 40 empty shells of .45-caliber pistol and 9-mm pistol were recovered at the ambush site.







Investigators believed the ambush was triggered by a “rido” (family feud) involving the village official and another clan in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage near the crime scene to help determine the identity of attackers. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com