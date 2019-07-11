Kidapawan radio commentator shot dead

KIDAPAWAN CITY [UPDATED]– Police have launched a manhunt against two men onboard a motorbike who ambushed and killed a radio station manager here Wednesday night, police said.

Ed Dizon, commentator and husband of Brigada News FM Kidapawan station manager Madonna Dizon, was driving his white Mitsubishi sedan when two men riding a motorbike shot him, as he was to turn right along the national highway here at 10:35 p.m.

Lt. Colonel Ma. Joyce Birey, city police director, said a manhunt had been launched against several “persons of interest” in connection with the ambush-slay.







Police investigators found at least seven empty shells of 9-mm pistol near the victim’s car.

Dizon, former town councilor of nearby, Makilala, North Cotabato, was heading for home when shot near Colegio de Kidapawan school.

Police are also reviewing the CCTV footage in the area.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for Central Mindanao, vowed to utilize government agencies to bring justice to Dizon.







“I will utilize all government agencies in the region to undertake an investigation into the killing of radioman Ed Dizon and the many other unsolved killings in Kidapawan City,” Piñol said in a statement.

“These killings have to be solved and stopped and the victims’ family given justice,” said Pinol, who also hails from Kidapawan.

On July 4, gunmen opened fire on the Radyo Bombo station in General Santos City. Nobody was hurt. Edwin Fernandez and Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com