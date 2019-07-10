Cordillera cops start counter-insurgency training

BAGUIO CITY— A total of 80 policemen in the Cordillera are undergoing training on internal security operations as part of the capacity building program to combat insurgency in the country.

“PROCOR (Police Regional Office Cordillera) opened a Basic Internal Security Operations Course (BISOC). The class is composed of 80 strong police officers assigned with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and Maneuver Force Companies of PROCOR,” said Police Maj. Carolina Lacuata, PROCOR information officer, on Wednesday.







BISOC is a 60-days training course mandatory for all policemen assigned to the units. It is a foundation course, an enhanced version of the 45-day Special Counter-Insurgency Operations Unit Training (SCOUT), which aim to upgrade the officers’ counter-insurgency skills.

The RMFB and the Maneuver Force companies are units under the regional police office which are utilized as front liners in internal security threat groups, among them, the Communist New Peoples’ Army Terrorist (CNT).







This is also meant to develop the personal effectiveness and capability of a police officer in handling internal security operations as well as develop initiatives and attitudes that could best help them live up to their duties and responsibilities.

During the opening of the event on Tuesday, PROCOR director, Brig. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson, encouraged the police officers to take their training seriously, which they will use to keep Cordillera free from threats of insurgency, terrorism, and criminality.

“Keep in mind that skills alone will not save you, but skills plus proper planning and coordination is equal to operational success,” Dickson said. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com