BIR shuts down 3 tax delinquent firms in Pangasinan

CALASIAO, Pangasinan — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Regional District Office here has locked down three business establishments in Pangasinan for their failure to pay taxes properly and on time, as part of its ‘Oplan Kandado’ campaign.

“The Oplan Kandado is part of our (BIR) program enforcement activities where we can go after, and even close down businesses of delinquent taxpayers,” revenue district officer Ernesto Mangabat said in an interview Tuesday, noting padlocked were one business firm in Dagupan and two in Bayambang.

Mangabat said due process needs to be followed before these firms are locked down, and the closure can be lifted once they pay the right taxes.







“We are monitoring this through the cash register,” he said.

Among the grounds for the imposition of ‘Oplan Kandado’ program are failure to issue receipts and file value-added tax returns, failure to register, and understatement of taxable sales by 30 percent or more.

With these, the BIR then writes a letter to the proprietor and notifies that they violated one or more of its grounds.

“If the business does not pay, we will forward the case to our legal department, and the closure of the business will be processed,” Mangabat added.







He thus reminded business establishments to pay their taxes properly and on time to avoid shutdown.

Meanwhile, the BIR has announced its ongoing tax amnesty program for the payment of estate tax.

“This is in order to lower the costs of payment of the lot transfer of the deceased to his heirs,” Mangabat said. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com