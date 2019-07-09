Another cop relieved for beating up 8-year-old boy

MANILA — Another cop from the Eastern Police District (EPD) has been relieved from his post for beating up an 8-year-old boy in Pasig City, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, NCRPO director, ordered the relief of Staff Sergeant Nicolas Lapie Jr. of the Marikina City police and reassigned him to the District Headquarters Support Unit (DHSU) of the EPD.

“I also directed EPD director, Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan to recommend Lapie’s inclusion in the values and formation seminar in Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA),” Eleazar told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).







Initial investigation showed that the 8-year-old victim was watching a basketball game at the covered court of Barangay Bambang in Pasig City around 7:56 p.m. Sunday when Lapie placed his left arm around his neck and started beating him up.

The victim tried to ran away but the suspect grabbed his arms and pulled him towards him.

At this juncture, people attracted by the commotion came to the rescue of the boy and pacified Lapie.

Responding policemen arrived and brought Lapie and the boy to the Women and Children Protection Division (WCPD) for proper disposition.

Lapie would be charged with physical injury in relation to Republic Act 7610 or violence against women and children.







On Sunday, Eleazar also ordered immediately relief of an “abusive” cop in the viral video from his post while being investigated for ‘misconduct’.

Senior M/Sgt. Arnulfo Ardales was transferred from Police Community Precinct (PCP) 3 of San Juan City to the DHSU of EPD based on the complaint of Aaron Estrada.

Based on the video, Ardales uttered invectives against Estrada after the latter tried to put his hands in front of Ardales while the cop was buying food. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com