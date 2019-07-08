Police, military manhunt on vs. 7 Basilan jail escapees

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Police and military teams are on a manhunt to recapture the seven escapees who bolted from the Lamitan City Jail in Basilan province, an official said Monday.

Lt. Col. Christopher Panapan, Lamitan City police chief, said the seven were among the eight inmates who escaped from the city detention facility early Sunday.

Panapan named the objects of the manhunt operation as Jemar Usman, Norman Bisal, Roderick Agang, Taha Morales, Alpa Julasbi, Muamar Gandali, and Arman Acalul.







Panapan said all escapees, except Acalul, are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 – otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Acalul is charged with murder.

Another escapee, Moumar Ima, was recaptured by policemen Sunday afternoon in the municipality of Akbar, Basilan province.

Police said the inmates escaped around 8:30 a.m. Sunday from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-administered Lamitan City Jail in Sitio Lagasan, Barangay Kulaybato.

Investigation showed that Bisal and Gandali requested permission from Morales, a jail trustee, to open their detention cell so that they can dispose of their garbage.







The two rushed to another cell and took possession of an M-16 Armalite and M-14 rifles and at gunpoint made good their escape leaving behind the lone guard shocked and helpless.

Panapan said they recovered the M-14 rifle around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Sitio Little Cebu, Barangay Maganda, Lamitan City.

He said they have already coordinated with all the law enforcement agencies in the province as the manhunt to recapture the remaining escapees continues. Teofilo Garcia, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com