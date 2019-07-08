NMIS-Ilocos assures ample pork supply despite ASF threat

DAGUPAN CITY — The National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) -1 (Ilocos Region) assured the public of ample supply of pork products for consumption despite looming threats over African swine fever (ASF).

Jorge Bacani Jr., senior meat control officer of NMIS Regional Office 1, said livestock raisers in the country are still capable of meeting public demand, especially on pork and beef products.







Despite the limited importation, prices of meat products are still stable.

“Yang mga local hog producers natin, kayang-kaya nilang ibigay yung pangangailangan ng consumers natin, bagamat pabagu-bago yung presyo ngayon (Our local hog producers can produce the needs of consumers, although the prices are not stable),” Bacani said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority, in its latest Market Prices of Selected Commodities Report, recorded a price increase of PHP5 in whole chicken sales, in contrast to its report last June 29.

Pork and beef prices on the other hand, did not budge.







“Kahit may price increase malabong tumaas nang sobra yung presyo, kahit nasa producers yung desisyon kung magkano ang ipapataw na presyo sa presyo ng mga karne (Even if there is price increase, there is a slim chance that it will go up beyond, even if the price decision is in the hands of the producers),” he added.

Meanwhile, latest NMIS reports state that pork supply in cold storage facilities rose by 18.65 percent. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com