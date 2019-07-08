FIRE VICTIMS IN BACOOR by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 08/07/201908/07/2019 Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, accompanied by Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado Revilla, talks to the fire victims during his visit in Sitio Silangan Talaba 7 in Bacoor, Cavite on Monday (July 8, 2019). Some 290 affected families temporary sheltered at the Talaba covered court and Talaba Elementary School were earlier provided assistance by the local disaster risk reduction and management office. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com