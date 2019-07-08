80% of Filipinos happy with PRRD’s performance: SWS

MANILA – Halfway through his term, President Rodrigo Duterte’s net satisfaction rating soared to new record high with four of five Filipinos saying they are contented with his work, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Monday said.

An SWS survey conducted on June 22-26 found that 80 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied, 9 percent undecided, and 12 percent dissatisfied with the performance of the country’s first leader from Mindanao.







Compared to March 2019, gross satisfaction with Duterte rose by one point from 79 percent, gross undecided rose by one point from 8 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell by one point from 13 percent.

This gave the President a net satisfaction rating of +68 (percent satisfied minus percent dissatisfied) which SWS classified as “very good.”







“This is a new personal record-high that surpassed the previous record of very good +66 in March 2019 and June 2017,” the pollster said.

The SWS cited that the two-point rise in Duterte’s net satisfaction rating from March 2019 to June 2019 was due to an increase in Balance Luzon (up by 9 points), offset by declines in Mindanao (down by 7 points), the Visayas (down by 3 points), and Metro Manila (down by 2 points).

The June 2019 Social Weather Survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com