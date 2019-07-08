2 drug suspects slain in Maguindanao ‘shootout’

COTABATO CITY — Two drug personalities were slain in a shootout with local law enforcers in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Sunday, police said.

Maj. Erwin Tabora, Maguindanao provincial drug enforcement unit chief, said suspects Adrian Amando and Tony Balleque traded shots with the police at about 6 a.m. in Barangay Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat.







Tabora said Amando and Balleque were earlier subjected to surveillance operation and were allegedly found to be selling illegal drugs.

“The two were also believed to be gun-for-hire members based on conversations found in their mobile phones,” Tabora said Monday over a radio station here.

During the drug sting, police said the suspects sensed they were dealing with a police poseur-buyer and decided to back off.

“The police chased them and asked that they surrender, but they responded with gunfire,” Tabora said.







Recovered from the slain suspects were one .38-caliber revolver and one homemade “forty-lite” pistol with M16 Armalite live rounds as ammunition, police said.

Tabora said investigators are trying to find out whether the suspects were also involved in the series of highway robberies and holdup incidents in Barangay Awang, the most populated village of Datu Odin Sinsuat town. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com