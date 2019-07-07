San Carlos most wanted linked to 6 rape cases nabbed

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan — Police arrested Thursday the most wanted person in this city.

Lt. Col. Rollyfer Capoquian, San Carlos City Police chief, said the 47-year-old suspect is facing three counts of acts of lasciviousness and six counts of rape after allegedly raping his daughters in a span of 14 years.







“We were able to arrest the suspect following a two-month surveillance operation in barangay Bogaoan,” Capoquian said in a press conference Thursday afternoon where he presented the suspect, a resident of Barangay Bogaoan.

Further investigation disclosed that the suspect began molesting his eldest daughter when she was only seven years old, but started raping her when she turned 16, prompting the minor to run away from home.

Unfortunately, the suspect turned on his three younger daughters and abused them as well every time their mother was out of their house.

The victims were not able to immediately report the abuse out of fear of their father who threatened to kill their mother, Capoquian said.

They were, however, able to muster the courage and report the matter to the police.

Capoquian said the cases were filed on Aug. 23 last year. The following month, a warrant of arrest was released by the court.







The suspect fled and hid in Quezon City for almost a year and returned home after being allegedly forgiven by his spouse.

Little did he know that the warrant was still in effect, Capoquian said.

No bail was recommended for the rape cases. Ahikam Pasion / PNA – northboundasia.com