Iloilo declares dengue outbreak

ILOILO CITY — Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. declared a dengue outbreak in the province on Friday due to the continuing rise of cases.

The declaration was made through Executive Order 016 signed by the governor.







The province recorded 4,306 dengue cases, including 20 deaths, from January 1 to June 29 this year, according to the data of the Provincial Health Office.

The recorded cases are 777 percent higher than the 439 cases in the province during the same period in 2018.

Pototan town topped the list of dengue cases with 425; Passi City (355); Calinog (252); Concepcion (240); and Ajuy (182).

Concepcion, meanwhile, recorded the most deaths with four; Pototan (3); and Banate (2).

In the EO, Defensor directed “all district and provincial hospitals to extend free services and necessary assistance to all patients of dengue fever cases.”

The Hospital Management Office recorded an authorized bed capacity of 590 in Iloilo provincial government hospitals.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, a total of 560 patients were confined in district hospitals.







The Ramon Tabiana Memorial District Hospital in Cabatuan had the most dengue patients admitted with 113; the Jesus Colmenares District Hospital in Balasan (93); and the Sara District Hospital (82).

The governor also directed “all local government units through the city or municipal health officers, and respective barangays to conduct a ‘Do Day Kontra Dengue Drive’ starting Saturday and every Saturday thereafter.”

In an interview on Thursday afternoon, Defensor said the executive order declaring the province under a dengue outbreak will be forwarded to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) next week to be the basis for the declaration of a state of calamity. Gail Momblan / PNA – northboundasia.com