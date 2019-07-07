DTI inspects hardware stores in Nueva Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Friday conducted a random inspection of some hardware stores and construction establishments in this province in an effort to protect consumers from fraud.

Bobby Faronilo, chief of the consumer affairs division of DTI-Nueva Ecija, said the inspection in at least three hardware stores in San Jose City and the municipalities of Talavera and Zaragoza covered both prices and quality of construction materials, especially metals.







“From time to time, the DTI is also conducting consumer education,” Faronilo said, explaining a two-pronged approach in keeping a fair trade.

The team prudently checked samples of steel bars and other construction materials.

“We are ready to penalize and file charges against erring establishments,” he said.

However, no establishment was caught in any fraudulent or anomalous transaction or selling substandard materials.

Under the law, mandatory products, such as steel bars and cement products that did not pass the product certification process of the Bureau of Philippine Standards, are prohibited from being distributed and sold in the Philippine market.







Aside from the confiscation of uncertified products, the DTI may also impose fines on the distribution and selling of construction materials not complying with Philippine standards.

The DTI may also recommend closure of establishments selling mandatory products without Philippine Standards license for locally manufactured products or Import Commodity Clearance for imported products. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com