Filipinos in Tripoli safe from deadly Libya airstrikes: envoy

MANILA — The Philippine Embassy in Libya reported that no Filipino was harmed in the recent airstrikes in Tripoli that killed 40 people and injured 80 others at a migrant detention center early Wednesday.

Although no Filipino national was among the casualties, Ambassador Elmer Cato said the Embassy remains concerned about the safety of dozens of overseas Filipinos, who are at risk of being caught in the middle of the conflict.

Cato said there are more than 40 Filipino nurses and engineers who could not be convinced to temporarily leave their workplaces which are in areas where fighting has been taking place.







In an advisory sent to the media on Wednesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs urged the Filipino community in Tripoli to heighten its vigilance and to take the necessary precautions following the airstrike.

The incident took place in Tajoura District, about five kilometers from a hospital compound where around 40 Filipino nurses and their dependents were staying. The detention center, which was located next to a military camp, housed mostly African migrants.

The advisory comes in the wake of the announcement by the Libyan National Army (LNA) that they will be carrying out more airstrikes against military targets inside Tripoli.







According to the DFA, there are an estimated 1,000 Filipinos in the Libyan capital and its immediate outskirts, most of them are nurses and other hospital workers.

On Sunday, 11 Filipino nurses sought shelter at the Embassy after fighting again broke out near their hospital south of Tripoli.

Another six Filipinos have requested assistance in getting repatriated due to the fighting. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com