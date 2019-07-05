DTI confiscates P2.1-M uncertified products in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regional office here has confiscated PHP2.1-million worth of uncertified products after monitoring violations of safety and quality policies throughout the region for the period of May-June.

Jocelyn Berango, DTI-Bicol spokesperson, said in an interview on Tuesday that a notice of violation was issued to 22 establishments upon inspection and evaluation of products, particularly construction materials which did not conform to standards set by the Bureau of Philippine Standards of DTI.







“The inspection is part of DTI’s program to ensure consumers’ safety and well-being in terms of buying products. The confiscated products do not have the required Product Standard (PS) and Imported Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers, while some were found to be selling deceptive products, a violation of Republic Acts (RAs) 4109 and 7394, otherwise known as the Product Standards Law and the Consumer Act of the Philippines,” she said.

Berango confirmed that the 22 establishments are from Masbate with 2; Catanduanes-2; Camarines Sur-2; Albay-5; Sorsogon-2 and Camarines Norte-9.

The products inspected included steel bars, electrical tapes, circuit breakers, outlets, plugs, snap switches, lead-acid batteries, fire extinguishers, and plastic chairs and stools.

DTI Regional Director Jocelyn Blanco advised the public to be discriminating when buying goods and commodities in order to get the best value for their money. “Each one should be cautious and must look for the appropriate markings particularly on the mandatory products,” she said.







“We are serious on our quest to eradicate uncertified products in the market,” Blanco added.

She said consumers in Bicol may contact their office for complaints through landline numbers 480-5721 or 480-5720 local 109, or follow the DTI on social media. Connie Calipay / PNA – northboundasia.com