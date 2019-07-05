Digong 8888 Hotline TV ‘level up’ mode to address complaints

MANILA – A new television show featuring concerned citizens’ complaints on public services will amplify solutions to address the remaining inefficiencies and corrupt practices of the government, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said on Thursday.

State-run People’s Television Network 4 (PTV) will launch the weekly “Digong 8888 Hotline” show on July 11 with Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Assistant Secretary Martin Kristoffer Francisco Roman of the Office of the Presidential Legal Counsel and PTV news anchor Trixie Jaafar as hosts.

Andanar considers the program as “level up” in effectively addressing the public’s concerns such as corruption and inefficient public service received through President Rodrigo Duterte’s Citizens’ Complaint Hotline 8888.







“Ito po yung re-launching ng programa sa telebisyon. Dito ipapakita sa mga kababayan natin kung ano po yung ginagawa ng 8888 at ng pamahalaang Duterte para masawata ang kurapsyon [at] para masulusyonan ang inefficiency ng ating gobyerno (It is re-launching of the program in television. Here, we will show to the people what the 8888 and the Duterte administration have been doing to address corruption and to solve inefficiency of our government),” Andanar said in an interview with DZAR Sonshine News Radio.

Andanar said every episode will tackle the public’s queries or grievances directed to the featured agency, sourced from field interviews, social media, and case studies from the Presidential Complaint Center (PCC).

“Ito ngayon ay sasalain, yung mga cases na ibabato sa telebisyon…depende sa kaso (These will be screened, those cases that will be aired on television…it will depend on the case),” Andanar said.

“Halimbawa, yung kaso kurapsyon. Iisang topic yan. Kung ang kaso ay ang mabagal na pag-proseso ng mga papeles, ibang topic naman yan…tapos yung mga solusyon din na mga ginawa (Example, corruption case. That’s one topic. Slow processing of papers, that’s another topic. Then the solutions being done),” he said.







In October 2016, Duterte signed Executive Order No. 6 institutionalizing the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Hotline and established the PCC.

The PCC and 8888 hotline operate 24/7 to accommodate requests for support in complaints and grievances towards government agencies through calls, text messaging, emails and personal visits.

Since 2016, the PCC, frontline service of the Office of the President, has received numerous complaints also provided assistance and information. (PR)