Chinese kidnap victim rescued, 2 nabbed in Makati

MANILA — Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) rescued a Chinese boy and arrested two suspects in an anti-kidnapping operation in Makati City on Thursday.

Col. Thomas Ibay, head of the CIDG-National Capital Region, said the two-year-old was rescued from his alleged kidnappers, Lee Arvin Apostol and Brian Requintina, during a police operation at Emilia Building on Batangas St. corner Uruguay St., Barangay San Isidro, Makati.

Ibay said the rescue operation stemmed from information from a concerned citizen, who appeared at the CIDG office at about 4 p.m. on the same day, and reported that a Chinese national was being held captive.







A picture of the boy was also shown purportedly being maltreated while handcuffed.

Police officers, along with officials of Barangay San Isidro, proceeded to the area and found the victim cuffed to a bed. The boy could hardly understand English or Tagalog. The alleged kidnappers were then arrested.







A case for violation of Article 267 (Kidnapping and Serious Illegal Detention) of the Revised Penal Code against the suspects was being readied while further investigation was being conducted on the incident, including the affiliations of the arrested persons to any criminal group.

The suspects are currently being detained at the holding cell of the CIDG-NCR in Camp Crame. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com