ASEAN welcomes Trump-Kim meeting in Panmunjom

BANGKOK — Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday said that ASEAN welcomes the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 30.







The ASEAN foreign ministers said in a statement released by Thailand’s foreign ministry that they hope that negotiations between the United States and the DPRK will resume soon to attain progress and maintain the momentum in finding a lasting solution in the Korean Peninsula issue.

ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in contributing to such efforts, the statement added.

Trump and Kim made a historic handshake on Sunday, standing on the two sides of the inter-Korean military demarcation line (MDL).







Together with Kim, Trump crossed the MDL into the DPRK side of Panmunjom, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot on the DPRK territory. (Xinhua)