7 more volcanic quakes shake Mayon

LEGAZPI CITY — Mt. Mayon has continued to show signs of unrest, with another seven low-frequency tremors jolting the volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Wednesday.

The seven volcanic quakes that shook the volcano on Tuesday were an aftermath of the 16 tremors recorded on Monday.

Aside from the seven quakes monitored by Phivolcs seismic instrument, a rockfall event was also recorded during the past 24-hour observation period.







Meanwhile, moderate emission of white steam-laden plums crept downslope and gas emission of 680 tonnes a day remained above the standard 500 tonnes a day level.

Alert Level 2 which indicates a moderate level of unrest prevails over the volcano.

Phivolcs reiterated its call to villagers not to enter the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone including the seven-kilometer Extended Danger Zone as sudden explosions, lava collapses and pyroclastic blasts could happen. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com